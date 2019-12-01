Will protect people's interest on Maha-Ktka border: Guv

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress Maha Vikas Aghadi government has expressed its commitment to protecting the interests of the Marathi-speaking people along the Maharashtra-Karnataka border.

"My Government re-iterates its commitment to the protection of the constitutional rights and privileges of the Marathi speaking people of 865 villages claimed by the state in relation to Maharashtra-Karnataka border," Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari told the joint session of Maharashtra legislature on Sunday.

Koshyari said his government will continue to take a firm stand and strive to get justice in the matter pending in the Supreme Court.

The government shall take steps for the construction of a sustainable water supply system in the drought-affected areas of the state and especially in Marathwada and Vidarbha, he said.

The Governor noted that the government is alive to the challenges posed by climate change in urban and rural areas and will actively implement remedial measures to minimize the harmful effects of climate change. Recently the state suffered widespread damage due to floods in Western Maharashtra and at the same time, large parts of the state suffered from drought.

Of late rainfall is erratic, intermittent and unduly heavy. In October and November, we had heavy, unseasonal rain that caused widespread damage in 349 talukas of 34 districts. "My Government is committed to providing immediate assistance to the farmers who suffered due to unseasonal rains," he said.

Koshyari also said that the government is seized of the agrarian crisis and farmers’ distress that needs immediate attention.

"The government shall take necessary steps to free farmers from debt and their worries," he said.

My government recognises the need to redress the ills of the rural credit sector and it shall take all necessary steps to ensure immediate compensation to farmers who suffer crop losses, he said.

"Fluctuations in agricultural prices cause financial distress to farmers. My government shall undertake appropriate measures to ensure remunerative prices for farm produce to reduce agrarian distress," he said.

Koshyari said the government plans to provide the best amenities and infrastructure by combining the slum rehabilitation projects with other schemes and infrastructure projects.

"Costly pathological tests are beyond the reach of the common man. My government will start the “One Rupee Clinic” scheme at taluka level to carry out all pathological tests," he added.