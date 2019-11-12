Woman fixes 9-year-old daughter's marriage for Rs 30k

A woman has been arrested along with five others for allegedly fixing her 9-year-old daughter's wedding to a 20-year-old man in exchange for Rs 30,000 in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened in Majalgaon in the district, an official said.

"Ashamati Golap offered her minor daughter in marriage to Santosh Yadav, son of her friend Urmila Yadav in return for Rs 30,000. They had fixed the marriage for Sunday," he said.

Police raided the Fulenagar area, where the marriage was supposed to take place, after some local residents tipped them off, and arrested six people, the official said.

He identified the accused as Urmila Dinkar Yadav, Ashamati Dilip Gholap, Santosh Barikrav Yadav, Mangalabai Rameshwar Shinde, Ajimoddin Gani Shaikh, and Zafar Ismail Sayyed.

"A case under Prohibition of Child Marriage Act was registered on Monday," said Inspector Syed Suleman.