Woman killed, 19 injured as bus falls into gorge in Nashik

The incident took place in the Saptashringi Hills in Nashik district.

  Jul 12 2023, 09:43 ist
  updated: Jul 12 2023, 10:51 ist
The MSRTC bus that fell into the Nashik gorge. Credit: Special Arrangement

A woman was killed and 19 persons were injured when a bus operated by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) fell into a deep gorge in Nashik district on Wednesday morning, an official said.

The injured have been rushed to a state-run hospital, the official said.

The incident took place around 5.45 am near a Ganesh temple at Vani on the Saptashrungi Garh ghat section in Kalwan taluka, the official said.

On Tuesday night, the MSRTC bus had come to Saptashrungi Garh from Khamgaon in Buldhana district. The bus was going back on Wednesday morning when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell into a 150-foot-deep gorge, the official said.

Local residents, police and other agencies reached the spot and started rescue and search operations, he said.

A woman died and 19 persons, including the driver and conductor of the bus, sustained injuries in the accident, he said.

Sources said district guardian minister Dada Bhuse was on his way to the accident spot.

