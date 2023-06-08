Women drive Maharashtra state buses for 1st time

Women drive Maharashtra state buses for 1st time

Madhavi Santosh Salve was among the first women drivers of the corporation as she commanded the steering wheel of a Sinnar-Nashik bus

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 08 2023, 22:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2023, 22:51 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Breaking male hegemony, a few women on Thursday drove buses of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) for the first time in its 75-year history. The state-owned public transport body has recruited 28 women drivers and a few of them started driving passenger buses from Thursday, said its spokesperson Abhijit Bhosale.

It was the start of "a new era," he said. Madhavi Santosh Salve was among the first women drivers of the corporation as she commanded the steering wheel of a Sinnar-Nashik bus. MSRTC vice-chairman and managing director Shekhar Channe told PTI that the women drivers who possessed the heavy vehicle license underwent rigorous training of three months, while those who did not have this licence underwent training for a full one year. At the end of it, a test was conducted, and those who cleared it underwent another 80-day training.

As many as 206 women drivers had qualified in a direct recruitment scheme in 2019, and so far 28 of them have been recruited. Some of the qualified women opted out as the pandemic delayed the process. The MSRTC, which has a fleet of more than 16,000 buses, already has more than 5,500 women conductors in its ranks. MSRTC buses are considered Maharashtra's lifeline as they connect remote villages located in difficult terrains with town and cities across the state.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
India News
Gender equality

Related videos

What's Brewing

Women drive Maharashtra state buses for 1st time

Women drive Maharashtra state buses for 1st time

700 Indian students in Canada face deportation: Report

700 Indian students in Canada face deportation: Report

Covid-19 can cause brain cells to fuse, study finds

Covid-19 can cause brain cells to fuse, study finds

Joe Biden to host thousands at White House Pride party

Joe Biden to host thousands at White House Pride party

Zomato slammed for 'casteist' Kachra ad, deletes video

Zomato slammed for 'casteist' Kachra ad, deletes video

Elephant captured in Bandipur

Elephant captured in Bandipur

Barcelona wish Messi good luck as he picks Inter Miami

Barcelona wish Messi good luck as he picks Inter Miami

Rare sighting of albino deer in Nagarahole forest

Rare sighting of albino deer in Nagarahole forest

Canada wildfires force evacs, threaten infrastructure

Canada wildfires force evacs, threaten infrastructure

Scientists discover a virgin birth in a crocodile

Scientists discover a virgin birth in a crocodile

 