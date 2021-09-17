'Work on Navi Mumbai airport should be done by 2024'

Work on Navi Mumbai airport should be completed by 2024: Ajit Pawar

Adani Group recently took over the management of both Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) and NMIAL

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Sep 17 2021, 14:18 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2021, 14:18 ist
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Credit: PTI File Photo

The construction of the Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd (NMIAL), which is now under the management of Adani group, should be completed by 2024, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has said.

Pawar said that the group developing the airport at Panvel is financially sound.

"I do not see that they will face any problem. We have been given the target of 2024 for airport completion. We will be reviewing the work periodically," Pawar told media personnel on Thursday.

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is a greenfield international airport being built on the National Highway (NH) 4B near Panvel, approximately 35 km from Mumbai's existing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

The airport is a Public-Private Partnership venture in which Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) has a 74 per cent stake with CIDCO, the nodal agency of the Maharashtra government, holding the remaining 26 per cent.

Adani Group recently took over the management of both Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) and NMIAL.

Pawar said CIDCO needs to provide facilities for charging electric vehicles in upcoming projects. Besides, it should also look at housing and other projects keeping in mind the 25-year horizon. While allotting houses CIDCO should ensure that the common man can pay maintenance charges, he added.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Navi Mumbai
Maharashtra
Ajit Pawar

Related videos

What's Brewing

Microsoft goes password-free: Here are ways to log in

Microsoft goes password-free: Here are ways to log in

Five players to watch as IPL rivalries are revived

Five players to watch as IPL rivalries are revived

Happy Birthday Modi: Here are some of his rare photos

Happy Birthday Modi: Here are some of his rare photos

Modi turns 71: 10 key decisions that redefined India

Modi turns 71: 10 key decisions that redefined India

Who gets sick in space? Orbital tourists may give clues

Who gets sick in space? Orbital tourists may give clues

What's heating the planet?

What's heating the planet?

Assam to burn nearly 2,500 rhino horns to bust myths

Assam to burn nearly 2,500 rhino horns to bust myths

Battle for digital privacy is reshaping the internet

Battle for digital privacy is reshaping the internet

Was not aware of Raj Kundra's work: Shilpa to police

Was not aware of Raj Kundra's work: Shilpa to police

SpaceX's tourist crew 'healthy, happy and resting'

SpaceX's tourist crew 'healthy, happy and resting'

 