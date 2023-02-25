Whackyverse | Faux pas

Whackyverse | Faux pas

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Feb 25 2023, 04:32 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2023, 04:32 ist

When Khera said ‘Gautamdas’

Was it crass, or was it sauce?

They arrested him

And life looks grim.

So is he posting profit or loss?

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pawan Khera
Congress
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Whackyverse | Faux pas

Whackyverse | Faux pas

Mergers and acquisitions among galaxies

Mergers and acquisitions among galaxies

DH Toon | Disposable heroes

DH Toon | Disposable heroes

End this war, Mr Putin

End this war, Mr Putin

Why the blue tick doesn’t stick

Why the blue tick doesn’t stick

371 bird species sighted in K'taka in all-India survey

371 bird species sighted in K'taka in all-India survey

I had to say those things: Akhtar on his Pak comments

I had to say those things: Akhtar on his Pak comments

Pak girl who crossed two nations to marry B'luru lover

Pak girl who crossed two nations to marry B'luru lover

How Sri Lanka sleepwalked over a debt cliff

How Sri Lanka sleepwalked over a debt cliff

Zelenskyy eyes 'victory' in '23 as Western tanks arrive

Zelenskyy eyes 'victory' in '23 as Western tanks arrive

 