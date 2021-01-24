What awards and honours are given out on Republic Day?

When one thinks of Republic Day, the pictures that flood the mind are usually those of marching soldiers, tableaux, and the display of India's weaponry.

Another equally important event that takes place on Republic Day is the award presentation ceremony, where police officers, defence personnel, and children are felicitated a medal for their gallantry and bravery.

This year's Republic Day, a muted affair, will not see the parade of gallantry awardees and children who have won the bravery award.

What are these awards though? And who felicitates the recipients? We answer all these questions below:

The Padma Awards

The Padma Awards are the highest civilian awards in the country. They comprise of three categories based on the scale of the awardee's achievement - The highest being Padma Vibhushan, followed by Padma Bhushan, and lastly, Padma Shri.

Read | How January 26 became the Republic Day

The award winners are announced on the eve of Republic Day - January 25 - and are felicitated by the President of India around March or April.

The Gallantry Awards

India's military personnel are honoured with a total of six awards for their show of gallantry and valiance. The Param Vir Chakra, given for displaying acts of valour during wartime, is India's highest military decoration.

The Ashoka Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra, Kirti Chakra, Vir Chakra, and Shaurya Chakra are the other awards, listed in descending order of their honour.

The President's Police Medals

The President awards three medals — one for meritorious service, followed by distinguished service, and another for gallantry — to law enforcement personnel in the country. The Police Medal was originally called the President's Police and Fire Service Medal when it was established in 1951.

Also Read | Republic Day 2021 | First president's Republic Day speech: Rajendra Prasad's idea of 'invaluable' freedom

The Meritorious Service medals are usually given to police and law enforcement agencies personnel who have stayed true and committed to enforcing the law of the land for at least 15 years. Of the three, it is the lowest honour that is bestowed upon a recipient.

The Distinguished Service Medal is given to those who have served for over 21 years, and were previously felicitated with the meritorious service medal, which must have been kept for at least six years.

The Gallantry medal is bestowed upon those law enforcement personnel who display "gallantry in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals."

Any police personnel can receive the medal, irrespective of rank and file. The awardee is also granted a monthly stipend that continues even after retirement. They are also allowed to travel for free in any Second Class AC 2-Tier train coach.

Correctional Services Medals

The President also awards prison personnel for their 'meritorious' and 'distinguished' efforts in rendering the special services that they are tasked with. They are also given a gallantry award like their law enforcement peers.

While there is no limit on the number of awardees for the Gallantry Medal, 25 receive the Distinguished Service Medal, while 75 receive the Meritorious Service Medal. These medals are bestowed upon those with an exceptional record, for having managed their duties during mass admission of prisoners, or handling riots and preventing the escape of prisoners.

Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Since 1996, every Prime Minister of the country has felicitated children between the age of 5-18 for exceptional achievements across various fields on Republic Day. Along with the medal, they also receive a certificate, citation, and a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.

There are six fields of achievement for which children are awarded - Sports, Innovation, Social Service, Scholastic, Arts and Science, and Bravery.

The President's Fire Medals

The President of India awards fire personnel with two medals - one for gallantry, and another for distinguished service. A medal is also awarded for meritorious service.

Home Guard and Civil Defence Honours

Home Guard and Civil Defence personnel are honoured with the President's Home Guards & Civil Defence Gallantry Medal and the Home Guards & Civil Defence Medal for Meritorious Service.

Jeevan Raksha Padak

The Government of India awards civilians, law enforcement and defence personnel who save lives - from drowning, from electrocution, fire accidents or in rescue operations. Started in 1961, the award has three categories - Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak, and Jeevan Raksha Padak.