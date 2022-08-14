What is 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'?

One of the key elements of the celebrations around 75 years of India’s Independence is the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

It is an initiative of the Centre to highlight the country’s rich culture, celebrate its achievements and acknowledge the contributions of its citizens in development of India.

‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ began on March 12, 2021 which started a 75-week countdown to the 75th anniversary of Independence, and will continue till August 15, 2023.

The campaign involves a series of pan-India events, under various themes.

Themes and Events

Freedom Struggle: This theme primarily is to highlight the contributions and sacrifices of India’s unsung heroes in the freedom movement. The events under this theme also focus on the milestone moments in the country’s freedom struggle.

Programmes under this theme include Birsa Munda Jayanti (Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas), Declaration of Provisional Government of Free India by Netaji, Shaheed Diwas, etc.

Ideas@75: This theme brings to the fore all the ideas and ideals that helped in shaping India, and will be a driving force in the days to come.

Events under this theme are ‘Kashi Utsav’, which stresses on Hindi literary luminaries from Kashi, and ‘Post Cards to Prime Minister’ which facilitated around 75 lakh kids to write about their vision of India in 2047, and express their views on the unsung heroes of the freedom movement.

Resolve@75: This one is to encourage individuals and groups to collectively transform the innovative ideas into actions. In order to achieve that, the government launched programmes like Constitution Day, Good Governance Week, among others.

Action@75: Like the name suggests, this theme focuses on the actions taken to implement the various policies undertaken for the growth of the country. This theme gets prominence for initiatives like Gati Shakti – National Master Plan for Multi-modal Connectivity.

Achievements@75: India has had a long history and, in the way, it achieved several milestones, and this theme is centred around highlighting all the achievements the country made in the last 75 years of Independence.

The achievements are shown through events like Swarnim Vijay Varsh that speaks about India’s victory against Pakistan during the 1971 war, launch of Shrestha Yojana during Mahaparinirvan Diwas, among others.