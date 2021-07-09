WhatsApp tells HC it will put privacy policy on hold

WhatsApp puts privacy policy on hold till data protection bill

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 09 2021, 12:16 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2021, 12:25 ist
Credit: AFP

Social media platform WhatsApp told the Delhi High Court on Friday that it would not compel users to opt for the new privacy policy till the data protection bill comes into force.

It also said that it will not limit the functionality of users not opting for the new policy.

More to follow...

WhatsApp
Privacy
Delhi High Court

