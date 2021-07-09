WhatsApp puts privacy policy on hold till data protection bill

Social media platform WhatsApp told the Delhi High Court on Friday that it would not compel users to opt for the new privacy policy till the data protection bill comes into force.
It also said that it will not limit the functionality of users not opting for the new policy.
More to follow...
