Why Anand Mahindra fears KTR could be 'snatched away' by Tollywood

Telangana IT, industries minister K T Rama Rao might be good at pitching his state to investors, but corporate honcho Anand Mahindra thinks that his talents could be most sought after by in the Telugu film industry.

The politician-businessman duo, who are both very active and popular on the micro blogging site, were engaged in a Twitter banter on Wednesday.

The occasion was Mahindra’s 300,000th Telangana-made tractor roll-out in KTR's presence at the company's Zaheerabad facility.

KTR posted few pictures of him at the Mahindra's manufacturing unit, including one where he posed seated behind the tractor's wheel.

“Was delighted to launch the 3,00,001st Mahindra Rise tractor made in Telangana at Zaheerabad today,” KTR said in the tweet and tagged Mahindra to add a message - “Hey Anand Mahindra ji, you may have to bring more business to my state for the way I’ve been posing & marketing your products (a smiley).”

You are a phenomenal brand ambassador, @KTRTRS , no doubt about that. My only concern is that you may be stolen by the skyrocketing Tollywood empire! 😊 https://t.co/Yz4gIbpYof — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 22, 2022

While acknowledging KTR's “effort”, Mahindra sent out an apt reply.

“You are a phenomenal brand ambassador, KTR no doubt about that. My only concern is that you may be stolen by the skyrocketing Tollywood empire! (smiley),” the Mahindra group chairman said in reference to the Telugu movie industry that has gained global recognition and a national fan base with movies like Baahubali, Pushpa, and RRR.

With a laugh and folded hands, KTR then appealed Mahindra to stop pulling his leg.

“Sir, Koi Aur Nahi Mila Aapko Kheenchne Ko,” KTR wondered.

By the way, KTR is known to be a movie buff and despite his busy work schedule as a minister and TRS party's working president, stays up to date with new movies. He often attends film related events like audio launch, pre release, success events and is good friends with Telugu superstars like Mahesh Babu.

And Mahindra too got to know firsthand the efforts Telugu movie makers are putting into their films now-a-days to claim that global fame.

Recently, director Nag Ashwin reached out to Mahindra seeking the company R&D team help in designing some futuristic vehicles for his sci-fi film 'ProjectK' starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amithabh Bachchan.