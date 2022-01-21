Why are people peeling raw eggs in TikTok challenge?

It is not a new thing to follow bizarre trends on social media. If you are an avid social media user, you may come across thousands of trends that people follow on daily basis. One such latest TikTok challenge--“Raw egg peeling challenge"-- has been making headlines for being on the list of the weirdest viral challenges.

The “Raw egg peeling challenge” has become very popular on social media. It is not just limited to TikTok but has crept up everywhere on digital media. Tweezers, blemish extractors, cuticle pushers, and toothpicks are some of the ‘tools’ used by users to peel raw eggs.

Why have peeling raw eggs suddenly become a thing?

The hashtag #EggPeelChallenge attracted over 15 million views on TikTok since it was first started. It is believed that it is oddly satisfying to watch someone successfully peel the shell off of a raw egg.

“I think we are drawn to the tension and to see if people can pull stuff with high stakes. I also know that he draws a solid live audience, and it’s much easier to make money off of a video when it’s life than when it’s just a typical TikTok post,” Kelsey Weekman, senior internet culture reported at Yahoo! told the New York Post.

Where did it originate?

The challenge originated from doctors and surgeons. Medical practitioners use this as an exercise as it provides them with the skills to operate on wounds and surgeries. The challenge needs utmost concentration and care.

This exercise has been going on for a few years but it became popular on social media last month.

With a lot of social media users jumping on the bandwagon to try the challenge, the popular YouTuber Ludwig also tried the challenge on his channel. He posted a 12-minute-long video showcasing his attempts at the challenge. His video crossed over 4,80,000 views.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: