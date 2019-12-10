Why you should set your AC temp at 24 degree Celsius

The Ministry of Power (Bureau of Energy Efficiency) has stated that all room air conditioners will have to ensure a default temperature setting of temperature in the appliances at 24-degree Celsius from January 1, 2020.

Apart from saving the electricity bill, a lot of other reasons are obviously behind this move, according to a report by MoneyControl. The reduction in temperature from 18-21 degree Celsius to 24-degree Celsius, will result in 24% of energy savings. In Japan, a default setting at 28-degree Celsius for air conditioners has been introduced, whereas in the United States, certain places have enforced limits for lowering the air conditioner beyond 26 degree Celsius.

Around 20 billion units (worth Rs 10,000 crore) can be saved by such measures. In terms of financial savings, a total of Rs 4,000 can be saved annually with a default temperature of 24-degree Celsius, whereas increasing the temperature to 27-degree celsius can save the electricity bill by Rs 6,500 annually.

According to the Ministry, the comfort chart temperatures up to 25 degrees are quite comfortable for the human body. ASHRAE Standard 55-2013 Thermal Environmental Conditions for Human Occupancy states that the thermal comfort zone is the condition of mind which expresses satisfaction with the thermal environment. This condition is defined by using temperature, humidity level, and airflow along with clothing and metabolism. Technical analysis is indicative of achieving the desired comfort level at a steady state by setting the temperature between 24-25 degrees Celsius.

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency has estimated that the demand for ACs in India is expected to touch one billion units by 2050, compared to 6.5 million at present. Also, considering the current market trend, the total connected load in India due to air conditioning will be about 200 GW by 2030. This will also increase as only 6% of households in India are using one or more air conditioners now.

If all the measures are to be followed, 23 billion units of electricity can be saved in India. The total installed capacity will increase to about 250 million TR (tons of refrigeration or amount of cooling required to convert 1000 Kg of water into one tonne of ice in 24 hours) in 2030 from 80 million TR.