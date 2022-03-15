Widows brighten the day as India celebrates Holi

Widows brighten the day as India celebrates Holi

The raucous spring festival sees millions across the country hurl coloured powder at each other in a kaleidoscopic celebration of the end of winter

AFP
AFP, Vrindavan,
  • Mar 15 2022, 18:16 ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2022, 18:16 ist
A widow smeared with Gulal (colour powder) dances as she participates in Holi celebrations, the Hindu spring festival of colours, at a temple in Vrindavan. Credit: AFP Photo

India's colourful festivities to mark Holi are underway, unburdened by coronavirus fears for the first time in three years, including in a town usually associated with grief as a so-called "city of widows".

The raucous spring festival sees millions across the country hurl coloured powder at each other in a kaleidoscopic celebration of the end of winter and the triumph of good over evil.

Revelries peak on Friday when a public holiday will see large street carnivals around the country, but the party started early in the northern city of Vrindavan, where elderly women daubed in splotches of saffron danced the day away together.

"Because of the coronavirus lockdown over the last two years, we could not celebrate Holi," 72-year-old Shakuntala Davi told AFP.

"Now there's no lockdown, no coronavirus," she added. "We are so happy, I have no words to explain."

Vrindavan is a holy pilgrimage town, traditionally associated with the Hindu deity Krishna.

But it is also home to around 2,000 widows who have been shunned by their families after the deaths of their husbands.

The idea of their participation in festive occasions has traditionally been taboo in India's conservative Hindu heartland, and their involvement in Holi celebrations only began a decade ago.

Coronavirus derailed last year's Holi party, with the capital New Delhi and several states banning public gatherings out of fear they would become super-spreader events.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced he was not participating in festival celebrations in March 2020, as the pandemic accelerated its alarming initial spread throughout the world.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

India News
Holi
Vrindavan
Festival
widow

Related videos

What's Brewing

Widows brighten the day as India celebrates Holi

Widows brighten the day as India celebrates Holi

Once-starving lions roar back to life in Sudan

Once-starving lions roar back to life in Sudan

Not cheesy enough: Pizza topping cheese to have 18% GST

Not cheesy enough: Pizza topping cheese to have 18% GST

10 unseen childhood pictures of Alia Bhatt

10 unseen childhood pictures of Alia Bhatt

Why you should start 'journaling' every day

Why you should start 'journaling' every day

States where 'The Kashmir Files' has been made tax free

States where 'The Kashmir Files' has been made tax free

DH Toon | What more will the common man endure?

DH Toon | What more will the common man endure?

Julian Assange denied final US extradition appeal

Julian Assange denied final US extradition appeal

Ukraine: Female war reporters build on pioneers' legacy

Ukraine: Female war reporters build on pioneers' legacy

Musk challenges Putin to fight, with Ukraine as prize

Musk challenges Putin to fight, with Ukraine as prize

 