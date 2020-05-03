Will expose surveys that portray bad picture about press freedom in India: Prakash Javadekar

Asserting that the media enjoys absolute freedom in India, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said "we will expose" those surveys that tend to portray a "bad picture" about press freedom in the country.

On the occasion of the World Press Freedom Day, Javadekar said the media has the power to inform and enlighten people.

"Media in India enjoy absolute freedom. We will expose, sooner than later, those surveys that tend to portray bad picture about 'Freedom of Press' in India," he tweeted.

India dropped two places on a global press freedom index to be ranked 142nd out of 180 countries in the annual Reporters Without Borders analysis released last month.

The Congress, in its message on the World Press Freedom Day, alleged that the BJP is "hell bent on destroying" this fourth pillar of democracy.

"India slipped two places in World Press Freedom Index to 142. As we commemorate World Press Freedom Day, we must remember that the BJP is hell bent on destroying this fourth pillar of democracy and we shouldn't let that happen," the opposition party said on its official Twitter handle.

"To all the journalists we would say, Daro Mat (Don't be scared)," it said.

BJP president J P Nadda said the press is the fourth pillar of India's democracy and plays a great role in the nation by shaping opinions and creating awareness.

"On this World Press Day, I salute our media persons for risking their lives to make public aware of various aspects of COVID-19," he said on Twitter.

World Press Freedom Day was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in December 1993, following the recommendation of UNESCO's General Conference. Since then, 3 May, the anniversary of the Declaration of Windhoek is celebrated worldwide as the World Press Freedom Day.