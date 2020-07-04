Will give befitting reply to China: Pralhad Joshi

Making it clear that India would not initiate military action voluntarily against China or declare war, Union Parliamentary Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "we will definitely give a befitting answer if they continue efforts to occupy Indian territory".

"Since ancient times, India never voluntarily invaded other countries, and we will continue that culture. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ladakh gave a message that there is no compromise in border issues, and it also gave a morale boost to our soldiers. There will be no compromise in protecting our border and culture," Joshi said.

In reply to Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Choudhury's demand to the government to acknowledgment Chinese intrusion into Indian territory, Joshi stated that politics should not be played in such cases, but all should be united for the country. Modi's visit has also given an answer to Congress leader Siddaramaiah who used to criticise Modi always, like a spokesman of a single-family, he said.

On Covid-19

"I do not think Covid-19 has reached the community spread level, and infection is less compared to the huge population of India. Inability in contact tracing of Covid-19 patients, and infection entering new areas are mainly due to lack of awareness and precautions," Joshi said.

People should be alert, and take precautions against Covid-19 spread. They should also change their lifestyle in post-Covid-19 times, Joshi added.