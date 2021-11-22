Will keep writing love letters to my country: Vir Das on 'Two Indias' backlash

Emmy-nominated stand-up comedian Vir Das, who made headlines due to his controversial 'Two Indias' monologue, insists that his video celebrated India and that people with a sense of humour will see that.

In a nearly 5-minute-long video, Das spoke to a packed Kennedy Centre in Washington DC, the negative and positive sides of India he has witnessed.

Speaking to NDTV about the backlash to his video, he said, "I think laughter is a celebration. When laughter and applause fill up a room it is a moment of pride. Anyone with a sense of humour and who understands satire, or watches my entire video, knows that's what happened in that room."

Unfazed by the negative feedback, Das said he will keep "writing love letters" to his country. "I've made my country laugh for 10 years. I've devoted my life to writing about my country. We're here at the Emmy's because I wrote a love letter to my country. As long as I'm able to do comedy, I'll write love letters to my country", he told NDTV.

Das added that when a comedian puts out satire, it is hard to tell how people will react. "I can't expect what will happen when I put out a piece of content. It's not in my hands."

About the Madhya Pradesh Home Minister barring him from performing in the state, he said, "I'll have to cross those bridges."

The comedian is not disconcerted by audience reactions oscillating between autographs and Emmy nominations and police complaints and threats. Das said he does not think so much about all this and has no expectations in particular. "I don't expect to get dinner this evening. That's who I am", he joked.

