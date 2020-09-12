DGCA to suspend flight for 2 weeks if pics taken aboard

Will suspend flight for 2 weeks if anyone is found doing photography inside it: DGCA

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 12 2020, 13:12 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2020, 14:07 ist
The Rule 13 of Aircraft Rules 1937 deals with conditions of photography and videography on board flights. Credit: iStock Photo

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday stated that in case of any violation of Rule 13 of Aircraft Rules 1937 on any passenger aircraft, the schedule of flight for that particular route shall be suspended for two weeks from the next day.

The Rule 13 of Aircraft Rules 1937 deals with conditions of photography and videography on board flights. 

The DGCA asked IndiGo on Friday to take "appropriate action" after the regulator found an alleged violation of safety and social distancing protocols by media persons in the airline's Chandigarh-Mumbai flight that had actor Kangana Ranaut as a passenger. 

According to a video of the incident that took place inside Wednesday's flight, reporters and cameramen were jostling and bunching up to get a comment from Ranaut, who was sitting in one of the front rows of the plane.

The DGCA order on Saturday said, "It has been decided that from now on, in case any violation (photography) occurs on any scheduled passenger aircraft — the schedule of flight for that particular route shall be suspended for a period of two weeks from the next day (of the incident)."

(With agency inputs)

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DGCA
Kangana Ranaut
Indian Airlines

What's Brewing

Antarctica's still Covid-19 free. Can it stay that way?

Antarctica's still Covid-19 free. Can it stay that way?

Many endemic bird species sighted in TN during lockdown

Many endemic bird species sighted in TN during lockdown

New findings on dark matter leave scientists confounded

New findings on dark matter leave scientists confounded

SpaceX's dark satellites are too bright for astronomers

SpaceX's dark satellites are too bright for astronomers

Next steps in the TikTok diplomatic dance

Next steps in the TikTok diplomatic dance

 