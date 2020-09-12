Will suspend flight for 2 weeks if anyone is found doing photography inside it: DGCA

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday stated that in case of any violation of Rule 13 of Aircraft Rules 1937 on any passenger aircraft, the schedule of flight for that particular route shall be suspended for two weeks from the next day.

The Rule 13 of Aircraft Rules 1937 deals with conditions of photography and videography on board flights.

The DGCA asked IndiGo on Friday to take "appropriate action" after the regulator found an alleged violation of safety and social distancing protocols by media persons in the airline's Chandigarh-Mumbai flight that had actor Kangana Ranaut as a passenger.

According to a video of the incident that took place inside Wednesday's flight, reporters and cameramen were jostling and bunching up to get a comment from Ranaut, who was sitting in one of the front rows of the plane.

The DGCA order on Saturday said, "It has been decided that from now on, in case any violation (photography) occurs on any scheduled passenger aircraft — the schedule of flight for that particular route shall be suspended for a period of two weeks from the next day (of the incident)."

(With agency inputs)