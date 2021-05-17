With 2.81 lakh single-day Covid cases, daily infections lowest in over a month; 4,106 deaths

India on Monday reported 2,81,386 new Covid-19 cases, lowest since April 15, and 4,106 deaths in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data showed.
3,78,741 persons recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. Active cases have dipped to 35,16,997.
This is the third straight day that the country witnessed over 4,000 deaths over a 24-hour period.
More to follow...
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Price of clean city: BWSSB worker loses eyesight
The Lead: Boman Irani on 'LOL- Hasee Toh Phasee'
DH Toon | Covid: GOI occupies the room for complacency
Crews battle Los Angeles fire that forced evacuations
Pope warns of 'spiral of death' in Middle East clashes
Sharks use Earth's magnetic field as GPS, experts say