With 9,111 new Covid infections, active cases in country climb to 60,313

India recorded 9,111 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 60,313, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
The death toll increased to 5,31,141 with 27 deaths.
While six deaths were reported from Gujarat, four were from Uttar Pradesh, three each from Delhi and Rajasthan, two from Maharashtra, one each from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala and Tamil Nadu and three reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,48,27,226).
The daily positivity was recorded at 8.40 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 4.94 per cent.
The active cases now comprise 0.13 per cent of the total infections and the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.68 per cent, the ministry said.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,35,772 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.
According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
American jazz piano great Ahmad Jamal dies at 92
SpaceX test-launches its Starship rocket: How to watch
New CO2 tech taps oceans to tackle global warming
In Bengaluru, PG room rates rival apartment rentals
Taylor Swift blames Joe Alwyn for breakup news leak
There's a difference between 40% & 5%: KBG on graft
Fighting rages in Sudan despite humanitarian pause
Mt Meru, a big challenge for mountaineers: Zirpe
Are you making these retirement planning mistakes?
The great dilemma of a first-time voter