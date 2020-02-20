Woman who accused BJP MLA of rape claims to be threatened

A day after registration of an FIR against local BJP MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi and six others, including his three sons, for allegedly raping a woman repeatedly for a month in 2017, police have beefed up the victim's security on her claims that she was getting threats to her life.

"The woman alleged that she was getting threats after which her security has been enhanced. She has been provided three constables, including two women constables, who will provide her round-the-clock security," Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said.

The 40-year-old woman, who is a widow, had lodged a complaint with the police on February 10, following which an FIR was registered on Wednesday, they said.

The woman alleged that she was first raped by Tripathi's nephew Sandeep Tiwari, who has also been named in the FIR, in 2016. She said she did not lodge a complaint back then as Tiwari had promised to marry her.

She also alleged that during 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, she was kept at a hotel for a month by Tiwari. All the seven accused would visit the hotel and repeatedly rape her, the officer said.

She also claimed that she got pregnant and was forced to undergo abortion, he added.

A probe in this regard was handed over to Assistant Superintendent of Police Ravindra Verma. On the basis of his report, an FIR was registered against the seven men at the city police station, the SP said.

Besides the MLA and his three sons, the rest are Tripathi's nephews.

The SP said the woman's statement was recorded before a magistrate and her medical examination would be done on Saturday after which further action would be taken as per law.

The victim alleged that while Sandeep is a Shiv Sena leader, his uncle is a BJP MLA.