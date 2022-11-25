'Women look good also without clothes,' says Ramdev

'Women look good also without clothes,' says Ramdev

Ramdev's comments came when he saw several women attendees did not have time to change into saris from yoga suits when going to the conclave

IANS
IANS, Thane, Maharashtra,
  • Nov 25 2022, 19:53 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2022, 19:54 ist
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev. Credit: PTI Photo

In a potentially controversial development, Yoga expert Ramdev on Friday commented on women's attires, raising eyebrows in political and social circles.

Addressing a free yoga training programme here, Ramdev said without batting an eyelid: "Women look good in saris, they look great in salwar suits, and in my view, they look good also if they don't wear anything."

At that time, he was flanked by Thane's Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and singer Amruta Fadnavis -- wife of Bharatiya Janata Party's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and other prominent personalities.

Ramdev, 56, was speaking at a Yoga Science Camp & Women's Meeting organised by Patanjali Yoga Peeth and Mumbai Mahila Patanjali Yoga Samiti here.

He interacted with women who had brought their yoga attires and saris for the conclave and attended a training camp conducted by Ramdev.

Since the meeting started soon after the training camp, many women did not get time to change and attended it in their yoga suits.

Observing this, Ramdev said that there was no problem if they had no time to switch to saris and they could do it after going home, and then made his remark -- termed as 'sexist' in some quarters.

He also urged the people to remain happy and smiling, similar to Amruta Fadnavis to live a long life.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Yoga
Baba Ramdev
Mumbai
India News

What's Brewing

Dhawan doesn't get the accolades he deserves: Shastri

Dhawan doesn't get the accolades he deserves: Shastri

Locals rename village after 26/11 martyr in Maharashtra

Locals rename village after 26/11 martyr in Maharashtra

WC betting: Brazil's loss shows India's potential

WC betting: Brazil's loss shows India's potential

What if the dinosaurs hadn't gone extinct?

What if the dinosaurs hadn't gone extinct?

Ukraine battles to reconnect millions in cold and dark

Ukraine battles to reconnect millions in cold and dark

 