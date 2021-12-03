Women officers appointed on board major warships: Navy

Women officers appointed on board major warships: Navy chief

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 03 2021, 15:44 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2021, 15:44 ist
Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar addresses a press conference in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Women officers have been appointed on board major warships of the Indian Navy, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar said on Friday.

Officials said around 28 women officers have been deployed so far in 15 major warships of the Indian Navy and the number is going to go up soon.

Addressing a press conference ahead of Navy Day, Admiral Kumar said the Navy is fully prepared to induct and absorb women across a wide spectrum of roles and responsibilities in the force.

"In consonance with the government of India's objective to empower women, we have taken measures towards providing additional opportunities for women officers in the Navy. Women officers have been appointed on board almost all major warships," he said.

He said the modalities for downstream training of women as cadet entry at the National Defence Academy are being worked out.

"The Navy is fully prepared in all aspects to induct and absorb women across the wide spectrum of roles and responsibilities," the Navy chief said.

