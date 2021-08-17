World leaders should address Afghanistan issue to save lives: Pralhad Joshi

World leaders should address Afghan issue: Joshi

The situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban took over it is pathetic, Joshi said

Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli
Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli, DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Aug 17 2021, 14:13 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2021, 14:13 ist
Pralhad Joshi. Credit: PTI file photo

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday stated that UN and USA should take serious note of the situation in Afghanistan and should make best efforts for the safety of human lives.

"The situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban took over it is pathetic. It is a matter of grave concern. All world leaders should address this issue and put efforts to save people's lives," he said.

"India is closely watching the situation in Afghanistan, and best possible steps are being taken to protect each and every Indian there. Terrorist organisations often try to create problems in other countries also, and India is able to contain any form of cross-border terrorism," Joshi added.

