Wrestlers Protest Live: WFI head to hold presser at 12 pm; sportspersons 'ready' to lodge FIR

The country's top wrestlers on Thursday vowed to intensify their protest, saying the government has given them an assurance but no "satisfactory response" and they will lodge multiple FIRs against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh if the Wrestling Federation of India is not disbanded immediately. Follow this blog to track latest developments.
WFI Emergency General Council in Ayodhya
It has been learnt that the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has called for an Emergency General Council in Ayodhya on Sunday to discuss the issue.
"Yes, a meeting has been called and future course of action will be discussed. I can't say ifWFIPresident will resign or not. It needs to be discussed," aWFIofficial told PTI.
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to hold press conference at 12 pm today
Wrestlers to continue their protest till WFI President is removed
A team of wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Anshu, Sakshi Malik, and her husband Satyawrat Kadiyan, was then called for a meeting with the government as they discussed their issues with Sports Secretary Sujata Chaturvedi, Director General SAI Sandip Pradhan and Joint Secretary (Sports) Kunal.
During the one-hour meeting, the wrestlers were asked to end their protest and assured that their grievances will be addressed.
However, the wresters wanted a concrete and immediate action and decided to continue their protest unless WFI President is removed and the national federation is disbanded along with all the state wrestling associations in the country.
Later addressing the media, Vinesh did not disclose what transpired at the meeting but said, "Unfortunately we did not get a satisfactory response."
Ravi Dahiya, Anshu Malik plead for more support
Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Ravi Dahiya pleaded for more support while young Anshu Malik narrated how WFI President's presence in the players' hotel in Bulgaria during the world junior championship last year made the women wrestlers uncomfortable. It may be noted that 21-year-old Anshu had not competed in that championship as she was injured.
Unhappy with government assurance without action, wrestlers ready to lodge FIR against WFI President
The wrestlers, who have accused the WFI President of sexual exploitation and intimidation, continued their dharna for the second day as more grapplers joined them in what they called was a fight to give "a new life to Indian wrestling."
Three-time CWG medallist and BJP leader Babita Phogat came to the protest site with a "message" from the government and assured the grapplers that their demands will be met as the athletes took turn to share their bad experiences.
