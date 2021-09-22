Yogesh Singh appointed as VC of Delhi University

Yogesh Singh appointed as VC of Delhi University

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 22 2021, 22:14 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2021, 22:14 ist
A general view of Delhi University. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Delhi Technological University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh has been appointed as the VC of Delhi University, Ministry of Education officials said on Wednesday.

"President Ram Nath Kovind who is the Visitor to central universities has approved the appointment of two Vice Chancellors.

"While Yogesh Singh will be the VC of Delhi University, Neelima Gupta has been appointed to the post at Dr Hari Singh Gaur Vishwavidyalaya, Sagar," a ministry official said.

Gupta is presently serving as the Vice-Chancellor of Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University – (TMBU), Bihar.

New Delhi
India News

