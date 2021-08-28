PM Modi congratulates Bhavina Patel on historic feat

Your accomplishments inspired the entire nation: PM Modi congratulates Bhavina Patel on historic feat

Patel scripted history on Saturday when she stunned her world no. 3 Chinese opponent 3-2

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 28 2021, 15:02 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2021, 15:31 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Bhavina Patel for her sensational semifinal win at the Tokyo Paralympics, saying her accomplishments have inspired the entire nation.

Patel scripted history on Saturday when she stunned her world no. 3 Chinese opponent 3-2 to become the first table tennis player from the country to reach the final of the Paralympics.

"Congratulations Bhavina Patel! You played excellently. The entire nation is praying for your success and will be cheering for you tomorrow. Give your best and play without any pressure. Your accomplishments inspire the entire nation. #Paralympics," Modi tweeted.

The 34-year-old, who was diagnosed with polio when she was 12 months old, competes in the class 4 category, in which athletes have fair sitting balance and fully functional arms and hands. Their impairment may be due to a lower spinal-cord lesion or cerebral palsy.

Patel, who hails from Sundhiya village in Mehsana district in Gujarat and plays in a wheelchair, will take on world number one Chinese paddler Ying Zhou in the summit clash on Sunday.

Patel's medal, India's first in para table tennis at the marquee event, will also open India's account at the Tokyo Paralympics.

