Youth Cong, Chhatra Parishad protest against NRC, CAA

Activists of the youth wing of the Congress on Sunday staged a protest march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) here. Hundreds of activists of the Youth Congress and the 'Chhatra Parishad', students' wing of the grand old party, holding anti-CAA and anti-NRC placards, started their march from Esplanade area of the city planning to go to the state BJP office on Central Avenue.

However, they were stopped near Central Metro station by police personnel who formed a three-tier human chain. The arterial road was also barricaded by placing guard rails.

Congress leader Abdul Mannan, who was leading the march, told reporters that the protest was against the amended Citizenship Act and the NRC which the Central government "intends to implement across the country".

The Centre should immediately withdraw the two "anti- people" moves which would divide the country on the basis of religion, he said.

Later, the protestors sat on the road raising slogans while some of them made a failed attempt to break the human chain.