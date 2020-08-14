Youth uses pistol in video on social media, arrested

PTI
PTI, Ghaziabad,
  • Aug 14 2020, 19:12 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2020, 19:12 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: AFP

The Sahibabad police here arrested a youth after a video of his brandishing a pistol and firing in the air surfaced on social media, a senior official said on Friday.

Police also seized the pistol and a live cartridge from him on Friday morning.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said the accused has been identified as Hitesh Bansal, a resident of Shalimar Garden Extension-1.

According to the SSP, Bansal confessed that he had put the video on social media to “create terror” in society.

He has been booked under Section 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others ) of the IPC, the SSP added.

Social media
Pistol
IPC

