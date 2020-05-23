Zoom responds to PIL in Supreme Court for banning video app in India

Harsh Chugh, a part-time tutor, filed Public Interest Legislation (PIL) in Supreme Court, urging the central government to ban the popular video conferencing app Zoom in India.

After the nation-wide lockdown on March 25, Zoom had become a popular choice among corporate and government employees to host virtual meetings. Even schools used it to impart online education.

However, soon reports emerged that the Zoom lacked proper user-privacy policy and also vulnerable to getting hijacked by pranksters. There were several complaints of Zoom Bombing, where cybercriminals shared age-inappropriate contents during online meetings and classes.

Even state-run CERT-In (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team) also warned citizens to be cautious in using Zoom and its better to go for better alternatives.

Supreme Court, after going the Harsh Chugh's PIL, on Friday (May 22) sent a notice to the central government to respond with measures taken to prevent cyber crimes and if there is a need for banning the Zoom app.

Must read | Zoom acquires Keybase, promises secured end-to-end encryption on video conference app

Now, Zoom has responded to the media with regard to aforementioned the PIL in Supreme Court.

“Zoom takes user privacy, security, and trust extremely seriously. We have been focused on enhancing our commitment to security and privacy under our 90-day plan announced April 1st, and have made significant progress. Zoom is an American company listed on Nasdaq and for close to a decade we have been helping some of the world’s largest financial services companies, leading telecommunications providers, government agencies, universities, and others stay connected in a safe and secure manner. Many of these entities have done exhaustive security reviews of our user, network and data center layers and confidently selected Zoom for complete deployment, and we actively engage with them[, as we are with the Indian Central Government,] to provide them with any information they need to make informed decisions In India, we’ve been proud to help businesses, government agencies, communities, school teachers, and other users stay connected during this challenging and unprecedented time,” Zoom Spokesperson said.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.