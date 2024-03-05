8.4% GDP growth: Look under the hood

The recently released factsheet on the household consumption survey gives a granular view of monthly spending on consumption. The survey came after a gap of 11 years, and over this period, the growth, on average, has been 164 per cent in rural areas, and 146 per cent in urban areas. These numbers are in nominal terms, i.e., they do not account for inflation adjustment. Adjusted for inflation, the real growth in consumption as per the survey works out to 40 per cent for rural areas and 34 per cent for urban areas, over a period of 11 years. Thus, the consumption growth based on the National Sample Survey (NSS) is barely 3.5 per cent over a long period. Of course, there has been this well-known discrepancy between consumer spending as revealed by NSS and as revealed by the Central Statistical Organisation (CSO). And this gap is still too wide. But it is important to look at the data from these two lenses and try to get some consistency and remove defects in measurement, if any. The fact is, high GDP growth and low consumption spending growth do not sound consistent.