A choir for Gabriel

My husband and I were taken aback, but, with an intrepidity worthy of James Bond, we were shaken, not stirred. After all, there were other characters. Gabriel could be a simple but stately shepherd. I had not written the script of the play but thought of a line for him to say to his companions. “What is that strange light in the sky?” I inquired, looking upwards as that herdsman of old might have done. Gabriel was unimpressed.