A coalition government's blueprint for growth

India needs to invest massively in human capital for long-term, sustainable, and inclusive growth. That investment needs to reach a benchmark of 6% of the GDP, which is twice its current level. This investment will come both from private and public resources. Public funds are necessary for funding primary education and partly secondary education. This is because of tremendous social spillover benefits that go far. But college education and beyond, including skilling and training, cannot be funded by taxpayers as the benefits of higher education and skills accrue largely to the individual and only secondarily to society at large. The spillover benefits of skilling and college degrees and diplomas are in terms of entrepreneurship, innovation, and job creation, but are still not a strong justification to provide it all free. The key challenge for skilling India is that the vast majority of the youth hungry to be trained cannot afford the true cost of quality education. Also, most of the skilling happens as on-the-job learning. Hence the best way is to incorporate it into a national apprenticeship programme, which has portable accreditation. Even the internships for 10 million youth in top-tier companies will be a step towards learning by doing. The fee for skilling and higher education should be borne by the student, the primary beneficiary. It is here that the Budget does well in ensuring easy and inexpensive access to student loans. In the coming years, this should be a dominant way of funding higher education in India. Similarly, collateral-free loan schemes have been announced for small businesses, apart from government-provided credit guarantees. The small businesses have also been helped in linkage via e-commerce to export markets. Since micro, small, and medium enterprises provide the lion’s share of value-add in industry, exports, and employment, this focus

is welcome.