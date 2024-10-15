Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
A coming ‘Abraham Alliance’?

A coming ‘Abraham Alliance’?

With escalating tensions in the region, the United States has deployed its Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) system in Israel, accompanied by US troops to operate it.

Follow Us :

Vivek Mishra
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 22:49 IST
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionIn Perspective

Follow us on :

Follow Us