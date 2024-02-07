A failed attempt at denying backward groups their place in India’s universities

Recently, the University Grants Commission (UGC) constituted a committee chaired by H Rana, Director of the Institute of Public Administration, alongside three other members. The committee's mandate is to draft guidelines for the effective implementation of the reservation policy mandated by the Government of India within Higher Education Institutions (HEIs).

The draft regulation was kept in the public domain for comments and suggestions. Notably, Chapter X of the draft guidelines delineated the concept of de-reservation. This provision outlined the circumstances under which HEIs could revoke reservations for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS’), along with the procedural protocols for such actions.

The unveiling of these regulations triggered significant apprehension and dissent among numerous SC, ST, and OBC associations.

In response to the mounting opposition, the Ministry of Education promptly retracted the notification, effectively withdrawing the proposed regulations. Subsequently, the UGC issued clarifications regarding the rationale behind this withdrawal, seeking to address the concerns raised by stakeholders.

Vacancies in HEIs

Faculty positions for SCs, STs, and OBCs remain unfilled in prestigious HEIs, such as many central universities, IITs, IIMs, NITs, and AIIMS, among others. In response to inquiries raised in the Lok Sabha, the Ministry of Education provided data indicating that central universities and IITs have collectively filled 12,588 vacancies, of which 7,895 constitute faculty positions, including 983 for the SC, 453 for the ST, and 1,614 for the OBC faculty.

Furthermore, the government stated that approximately 18,080 faculty positions have been filled through the Mission Mode recruitment drive. However, in another question posed by Member of Parliament Alok Kumar Suman during the same session, the Ministry of Education revised the number, indicating that 19,190 posts have been recruited under the Mission Mode drive.

The inconsistency in these figures suggests a lack of clarity within the government regarding the actual number of vacancies. Alarmingly, more than 40 per cent of professor, associate professor, and assistant professor posts remain unfilled across various universities and institutions.

Deficit and discrimination

There are three primary issues concerning the recruitment of faculty positions in HEIs.

First, there is the matter of notifying posts in accordance with the prescribed rosters. It is imperative for universities to adhere to roster requirements when announcing vacancies. However, there is a trend of universities deviating from, withholding, or disregarding these rosters for reserved positions. This issue is underscored by directives from the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) to central universities. Utilizing an Excel sheet could streamline roster allocation instead of relying on committees for this purpose. Notably, some prestigious institutions such as IITs and IIMs have shown a lax approach in maintaining these rosters.

The second issue pertains to the notification of reserved positions. Despite the identification of such posts through the rosters, universities often fail to properly advertise them. Additionally, some institutions may obscure these vacancies under the guise of specific specialisations, complicating matters for SC, ST, and OBC applicants.

For instance, a position reserved for ST candidates in the chemistry department might be advertised specifically for organic chemistry, posing obstacles for eligible candidates from marginalised communities.

The third issue concerns injustices occurring at the recruitment stage. Despite possessing all requisite qualifications and successfully navigating scrutiny, SC, ST, and OBC positions often remain vacant. This situation persists as authorities cite the absence of suitable candidates, perpetuating systemic discrimination and exclusion.

The way ahead

The current concern revolves around a perceived conspiracy within universities and institutions, particularly those under the leadership of upper caste professors, aimed at de-reserving positions to facilitate their filling with candidates from the general category. This manoeuvre effectively skews the general category, originally intended to be inclusive of all castes, in favour of upper castes.

To address this issue effectively, the Government of India ought to undertake a comprehensive survey of the social profiles of vice-chancellors, directors, professors, administrators, and other teaching staff in all central HEIs.

The Ministry of Education should also establish a high-level committee tasked with identifying various issues associated with filling SC, ST, and OBC positions, and formulating an action plan to enhance diversity. Ensuring the notification and appointment of reserved positions following constitutional provisions must be the government's primary objective. Furthermore, universities and institutions should uphold SC, ST, and OBC representation in line with reservation mandates based on the total allocated strength of the respective university or institute.

The recent developments regarding the implementation of the reservation policy in HEIs by the UGC have highlighted significant challenges. These include discrepancies in filling faculty positions, particularly for marginalised groups. Issues such as deviation from roster requirements, inadequate notification of reserved positions, and discrimination in recruitment processes need urgent attention.

Addressing these challenges requires proactive measures from the ministry, including comprehensive surveys, establishment of high-level committees, and adherence to reservation mandates. By taking decisive action, the government can promote fairness and diversity within HEIs.

(G Kiran Kumar, a PhD research scholar at the Department of Political Science, University of Hyderabad, is National President, All India OBC Students Association.)

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.