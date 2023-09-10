Climate change is not just global warming. It is a new era of extremes. As Prof Madhav Gadgil writes in his recent autobiography A Walk Up The Hill, it is the time of a “Hot and Angry Earth”. It’s not just Greece that is facing the impact of the climate crisis this year. The floods in Hong Kong were the heaviest that the region has seen in the past 14 years -- so heavy that even the iconic stock market was forced to close for two days in a week, unheard of previously. In contrast, the monsoon’s bounty has been meagre this year, with the Indian Meteorological Department saying that August had the lowest rainfall seen in the past 122 years. Extreme floods followed by extreme drought are the new normal, the results of a hot and angry earth.