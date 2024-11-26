Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
A jumbo lesson in humility

A jumbo lesson in humility

The small herb dealer earned his way becoming the much-respected man through his righteous deeds and helping the needy. This humbled Jajali who understood that humanity is valued greater than knowledge.

Follow Us :

Priya Anand
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 01:24 IST
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionOasis

Follow us on :

Follow Us