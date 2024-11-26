A jumbo lesson in humility

<p>Jajali, a recluse sage, lived a vagabond life in a forest. Over years of penance, his locks turned so thick and knotty that the birds made their nest in it. Jajali remained still through all weathers ... be it rain or sunshine as he never wanted to cause any disturbance to the bird families. Even after the birds hatched and flew away, he waited still for a month in case they wished to return.</p>.<p>Though a learned Brahmin, his abilities made him arrogant. When he learnt about a tradesman Tuladhara who people considered better than him, his ego was hurt and he soon confronted the trader.</p>.<p>The small herb dealer earned his way becoming the much-respected man through his righteous deeds and helping the needy. This humbled Jajali who understood that humanity is valued greater than knowledge.</p>.<p>Recently, in the forest of Kaziranga, we saw a herd of mighty jumbos walking sprightly with a spring of energy in their feet. The sun was yet to rise and the dew was pouring like rain. These elephants were up and duty-bound walking in a single file. The gentle giants made their way to a small boarding area where the tourists were ready to be seated on their backs. Still dark, these elephants followed a well-rehearsed path and paused whenever asked to. The method was understood, and a pattern was worked out. The entire team worked in a beautiful rhythm. With no words uttered, each one knew the job assigned and went about it in silence. The path that it strode was slushy and marshy. Carefully, walking with grace, they followed their leader.</p>.<p>The path meandered to get a closer picture of the rhinos <br>who come under the radar of curious human lens. The deer and bisons paused and posed between their chomps. These elephants comfortably walked past all and safely brought the tourists back. </p>.<p>Watching all this, a young boy asked his father, “Dad, is the elephant a domestic or wild animal?’</p>.<p>This strong yet composed creature exuded so much calm that one wondered, if kindness, being humble and ethical at work were some traits of a good soul, it’s time humans learned some lessons from them.</p>.<p>‘The elephant reminds us that our lives are a tapestry of <br>experiences, woven from moments of strength, patience, and the gentle power of being true to ourselves. In their silent wisdom we find the deepest truths of life.’</p>