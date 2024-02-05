A looming health crisis

What led to the emergence of AMR? In India, AMR has been influenced by several factors, including its high burden of infectious diseases and easy availability of antibiotics over the counter due to lax regulations, leading to their overuse and misuse; inadequate sanitation and hygiene practices such as open defecation; and poor wastewater treatment and biomedical waste management (especially in healthcare facilities). This releases antibiotics and residues into the environment via soil and water. Limited access to healthcare leads to inappropriate antibiotic use, including self-medication. Indiscriminate use of antimicrobials in agriculture (poultry and livestock breeding) and aquaculture for growth promotion leads to antimicrobial resistance spreading to humans. Less than half of healthcare facilities have adequate wastewater treatment systems in place, perpetuating the cycle of antimicrobial resistance. Effluents from pharmaceutical industries, when released into rivers or freshwater streams, can also lead to the emergence of AMR on a large scale.