A much-awaited day, with hope and doubts

India’s vaccination drive against Covid-19 starts on Saturday after a long wait and preparations for several weeks, with an ambitious target of reaching 300 million people in the next few months. About 30 million healthcare personnel and frontline workers will be the first beneficiaries. After the first phase, people who are above 50 years of age and others who have co-morbidities will get the shot. The exercise involves co-ordination between 30 government ministries, and detailed guidelines have been formulated on different aspects like logistics, beneficiary identification and monitoring. Dry runs have been conducted in over 700 districts to test the systems, and gaps and deficiencies are reported to have been noticed and addressed. Vaccines have now been transported to the centres where the vaccination is to be done. In the beginning, two vaccines which have been given regulatory approval in the country will be used.

Despite all preparations, the programme faces challenges and some reservations and apprehensions. The role of the government’s Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) system, which is “a digitalised platform to track the enlisted beneficiaries for vaccination on a real-time basis” is crucial in the exercise. In tests, some cases of malfunctioning of the app and exclusion of beneficiaries have been reported. Wherever deficiencies are noted, there should be scope for immediate remedial action, which may not be very difficult because the exercise is an ongoing process. The vaccination process will be the more complicated because of the need to administer two doses of the vaccine with a gap of several days in between. That underlines the importance of monitoring, especially the need to take care of adverse events. The challenge is especially because a large section of the intended beneficiaries may lack knowledge and awareness and will need guidance.

Two vaccines — Covishield, developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin — are being used. The government has ruled out a choice for the beneficiaries over which vaccine they should receive. This is unfair because Covaxin received accelerated approval for rollout in a clinical trial mode and its Phase 3 trial data is not available. Even if the government or the authorities are sure about its efficacy and safety, it is not right to force it on the people. Any unexpected outcome or adverse event may erode people’s trust in vaccines and cause a setback to the programme. There is a lack of clarity about prices also, with the government going back on its offer of free vaccines for all citizens. The Centre is now reportedly planning to impose a cess or surcharge on taxes but it is not known if it will support the states in meeting the cost of vaccine administration.