A political revolt in the Congress from within

Various members of the disgruntled 23, however, have been accommodated by the Congress high command. One of them, Mukul Wasnik, is now entrusted with negotiating alliances and selecting Lok Sabha candidates for the general elections while another, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, has been sent to Himachal Pradesh to defuse the current crisis. On the other hand, Sharma, a life-time Congressman, was ostracised, despite Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu having apparently proposed his candidature from the state.

Himachal Pradesh is a small state like Uttarakhand. It has few Lok Sabha seats and even fewer Rajya Sabha seats. Local leaders are bound to be upset when their claims for these seats are ignored. Normally, the bigger national parties, the Congress and the BJP alike, tend to field outsiders from the larger states — which have a bigger quota of Rajya Sabha seats. In these states, even if there is resentment against outsiders being fielded for the Rajya Sabha, it can be managed as the cake is bigger and there are other positions of power that can be distributed.