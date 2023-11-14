A pre-born has the right to live

In the UK, the right to life is guaranteed by Article 2 of the Human Rights Act of 1998; in the US, this right is granted by the 14th Amendment; and in India, it is guaranteed by Article 21 of the Constitution. Why is it that only born persons have the right to life and not the pre-born? From the moment of conception, the pre-born has a developing body. Is a new-born baby fully developed? Not at all! It undergoes continuous development until death at any age. It grows in height and weight, teeth appear and fall off, hair cycles, nails grow rapidly, baby skin changes, genitals develop, the brain constantly evolves, and muscles develop. In just nine months, a newborn looks quite different from day zero.