A table for all seasons

They carried me carefully into the showroom – rosewood- polished and gleaming. And as I sat there preening, oval and unique, with my six beautiful chairs, is when I saw them walk in. She was a young lady, short hair and in a sari.

He was focussed – eyes constantly scanning, reviewing and assessing the furniture. “We are looking for a dining table,” he said; she nodded. And the Manager with all the pomposity that only managers have, walked them towards me.