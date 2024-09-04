A table for all seasons

They carried me carefully into the showroom – rosewood- polished and gleaming. And as I sat there preening, oval and unique, with my six beautiful chairs, is when I saw them walk in. She was a young lady, short hair and in a sari.
He was focussed – eyes constantly scanning, reviewing and assessing the furniture. “We are looking for a dining table,” he said; she nodded. And the Manager with all the pomposity that only managers have, walked them towards me.
I think it was love at first sight for me and for them as well. The lady oohed and aahed over the shape, and lovingly caressed me. “See Ravi, it can seat six, it’s a unique oval and I love the flowers on the chairs.” He tried to shush her a bit; I think to get a better negotiating lever. But she was having none of it. And that’s how I came home.
The newly-weds entertained on my polished surface, visiting family and friends sat around me and reminisced and the cleaning lady gave me and my chairs a special polish. Soon there was a little VIP in the home and when she saw her Daddy bring his office papers and brood over them on the table, she too would climb up and bring along her little book.
The family expanded and moved homes and I was the only one who moved along with them. I was carefully carried up three floors to the new flat. Birthday cakes, tasty vadas and eats during riotous parties – all were par for the course on my oval surface. The Little Master even now nostalgically reflects how he watched Anil Kumble’s 10-wicket haul while eating Bangalore Club’s famous egg parathas placed carefully on me.
And then the family moved again. But this time it was decided I would stay back and be an important part of the Thatha household. Meals now were a sacred ritual and eaten at the dot of time. Important and even winning litigation papers were placed carefully on me. And I am proud to say it was on me that he painstakingly penned his memoirs.
And then he moved – next door – with my original parents. The flat was refurbished, piece after piece was discarded – but I stayed – moving majestically into the new office room. Video conference board meetings, coaching sessions and client presentations were all done on my newly minted and polished surface. I loved it!
And then The Little Master and his bride - moved into the flat. I remained on official duty, but now, I also doubled up as a poker table – “Perfect shape” – said the Little M!
And now they move again. What next for me and my faithful six, I wonder! But one thing I know, the Lady of the House, the one with short hair, who gushed over me, will never ever let me go!
A table for tinkering classes for tiny ‘Tinkernauts’? Maybe!