Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
A tale of two cities

A tale of two cities

It was a changed world that I was viewing from the speeding rickshaw—any number of Darshinis and fruit juice shops, but alas, no Samy’s in Russell Market Circle.

Follow Us :

Malathi Rao
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 00:54 IST
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
BengaluruOpinionRight in the middle

Follow us on :

Follow Us