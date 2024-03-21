A tribute to the mind and music of T M Krishna

There are many, especially of the ‘Hindutva’ persuasion, who are strident critics of Krishna. Some say he courts controversy and revels in it. Krishna has been at the forefront of taking classical music to tribal and transgender communities and other marginalised sections of society. He holds concerts in their hamlets, involving the youth, and performs along with them in their communities, mingling with them, and recognising their music as being no less than classical music, but only different and often more vibrant and soulful. He has been on a musical journey breaking social and caste barriers, often facing brickbats along the way.