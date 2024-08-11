Ad-libbing justice

It is, of course, a standard casteist trope for Savarnas to reduce Ambedkar to a figure who worked only for Dalits and not for India as such. While it is true that the uplifting of Dalits remained Ambedkar’s self-avowed life mission, as he clearly articulated in the 1920s, it is also patently obvious for anyone who looks at the Ambedkar of the 1940s that he worked equally tirelessly for all Indians. Indeed, he laboured over the drafting of the Constitution until he was incurably ill. He was too sick even to stand up during the special ceremony adopting the Constitution and thereby inaugurating the new republic and had to be accommodated in a specially-designed chair for the occasion.