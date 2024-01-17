Address the surging energy demand

To cater to such deficits, a state can build its own capacity, secure allocations from upcoming central generating stations (CGSs), and procure power from independent power producers (IPPs). Given the absence of planned power projects in Karnataka, the state requires an allocation of additional 1,500-MW and 1,000-MW capacity from upcoming CGSs (hydro/thermal/nuclear sources) and RE-based (solar and wind) IPPs, respectively. However, there will still be a deficit of approximately 1,500–2,000 MW during critical periods, which needs to be sourced through firm and dispatchable RE. Our analysis indicates an additional firm power capacity requirement of 3,000–3,500 MW in 2025. The firm and dispatchable RE initiative could significantly benefit Karnataka by addressing up to 40% of its deficit during peak demand. Further, to meet the state’s anticipated peak demand by 2032 without additional thermal and hydroelectric plants, the focus will be on incorporating RE sources. However, to mitigate the challenges associated with the intermittent and variable nature of solar and wind plants, it is advisable to expedite the commissioning of two pumped storage plants (Sharavathi and Varahi basins with a capacity of 2,000 MW and 1,500 MW, respectively) for curbing the demand-supply deficit.