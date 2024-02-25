Affordable housing is unavailable, by design

This is especially stark as the climate crisis becomes worse. We see different parts of the city being highly vulnerable to extreme weather events. And the scale of destruction from such events is also worsening. We keep telling ourselves that we can build more infrastructure to sort this, but that’s unlikely. It’s not the steel and concrete that so many people are excluded from. It’s the city itself.

(Ashwin Mahesh Social technologist and entrepreneur, founder of Mapunity and co-founder, Lithium, wakes up with hope for the city and society, goes to bed with a sigh, repeats cycle X:@ashwinmahesh)