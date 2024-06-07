Agnikul showcased more than ‘rocket science’

During the early 1990s, Russia was to transfer this technology to India. However, there was fear in the minds of the Bill Clinton administration in the US that India could use this technology for long-range missile development and stopped Russia from transferring the technology. It has been reported that the current US President Joe Biden, who was then a senator, played a crucial role in denying this technology to India. India’s heavy satellite launch vehicle programme (GSAT series) suffered significantly due to this. The next stage in this programme is the development of a semi-cryogenic engine. This engine will utilize a propellant combination of Liquid Oxygen (LOX) and Kerosene. It is expected that ISRO will test this technology soon.