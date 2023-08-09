Agri sector policy bias must go

Herein lies the inconsistency. Emissions from human metabolism are not distinguished but are attributed by default to Scope 1 of the food crop and horticulture subsectors. In contrast, emissions resulting from the use of fossil fuels are separated and treated as Scope 1 of downstream users rather than the petroleum subsector. It is incorrect to burden the agriculture sector entirely with the emission burden of human metabolism under Scope 1. As a result of this misattribution, the agriculture sector is not given due recognition for the majority of its climate services.