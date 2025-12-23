Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
AI and copyright: One licence, many problems

AI and copyright: One licence, many problems

India’s push for mandatory AI licensing promises cover for creators, but risks slowing down innovation.
Mihir Mahajan
Last Updated : 22 December 2025, 20:02 IST
Last Updated : 22 December 2025, 20:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionAIComment

Follow us on :

Follow Us