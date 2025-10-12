Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
AI could have been one of these things first

AI could have been one of these things first

Imagine the world in 2030, where 99 per cent of new job openings have vanished to AI. For India’s 500 million youth (15-29) already facing 15% unemployment, this isn’t abstract.
Aakash Singh Rathore
Last Updated : 11 October 2025, 19:36 IST
Last Updated : 11 October 2025, 19:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Artificial IntelligenceOpinionPrism

Follow us on :

Follow Us